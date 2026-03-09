Live-Action Shōjiki Fudōsan Film Unveils Trailer, More Cast, Insert Song

Sony Pictures unveiled the full trailer, three guest cast members, and the insert theme song for the live-action film of Mitsuhiro Mizuno and Akira Ōtani 's Shōjiki Fudōsan (The Honest Realtor) manga on Tuesday.

The trailer previews the insert song "Koe feat. JUNGWON of ENHYPEN " sung by Tomohisa Yamashita .

The newly announced cast members are (left to right):

Tsutomu Yamazaki reprising his television role as the Japanese confectioner Tsutomu Ishida

Key to Lit member Taishō Iwasaki guest starring as the struggling musician Hiroto Yamaguchi

Kazue Fukiishi guest starring as a solitary tomato farmer, Sanae Michihata

The cast members from the TV series are reprising their roles for the film.

The film will open on May 15.

Taisuke Kawamura ( Kuragehime , Nodame Cantabile Saishū Gakushō ) is directing the film at Sony Pictures Entertainment . Nonji Nemoto ( Ya Boy Kongming! the Movie ) wrote the screenplay, and Toshihiko Sahashi ( Kamen Rider Hibiki , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) is composing the music.

The first season of the live-action TV series adaptation launched in 2022, with a special episode in 2023, and the second season aired in 2024.

Mizuno and Ōtani debuted the series based on a concept by Takeshi Natsuhara in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in 2017. Shogakukan shipped the 23rd compiled book volume on January 30.

Natsuhara's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga inspired two Japanese live-action series that are streaming on Netflix .