Netflix Streams 2022 & 2008 Live-Action Kurosagi - The Black Swindler Series in U.S.

The more recent live-action series premiered on TBS in October 2022. Kenta Tanaka , Yasuharu Ishii , and Shunichi Hirano directed the series, with scripts by Eriko Shinozaki . King & Prince member Shō Hirano played protagonist Kōshirō Kurosaki. Yuina Kuroshima (live-action Ashi-Girl , Fullmetal Alchemist ) played heroine Tsurara Yoshikawa. Eiichirō Funakoshi ( Death Note Light up the NEW world , Infini-T Force the Movie Farewell, Friend ) played Tsurara's father Tatsuki Yoshikawa, a man who always thinks of his family first, but was the victim of a scam in the past.

The manga centers on Kōshirō Kurosaki, a boy whose family were swindled out of their money. Seeking revenge, he becomes a kurosagi, a "black swindler" who only targets other swindlers. The new live-action series will set the story in the modern day in 2022.

The original manga series ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Young Sunday from 2003 to 2008, with 20 compiled book volumes. The next series, titled Shin Kurosagi , launched in Weekly Young Sunday , but switched to Big Comic Spirits after Young Sunday ceased publication in 2008. The sequel manga ran until 2012, with 18 compiled book volumes. Shin Kurosagi Kanketsu-hen began in 2012, and ended in 2013, with four compiled book volumes.

The previous live-action television series starring Tomohisa Yamashita got a sequel live-action film in 2008.

