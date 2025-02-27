News
Shōjiki Fudōsan Manga Gets Live-Action Film
posted on by Anita Tai
The live-action TV series adaptation of Mitsuhiro Mizuno and Akira Ōtani's Shōjiki Fudōsan (The Honest Realtor) manga's story will continue in a live-action film adaptation in 2025.
Tomohisa Yamashita and Haruka Fukuhara reprise their roles from the TV series.
The first season of the live-action TV series adaptation launched in 2022, with a special episode in 2023, and the second season aired in 2024.
Mizuno and Ōtani launched the series based on a concept by Takeshi Natsuhara in Shogakukan's Big Comic magazine in 2017. Shogakukan shipped the 21st compiled book volume on February 25.
Natsuhara's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga inspired two Japanese live-action series that are streaming on Netflix,
Sources: Shōjiki Fudōsan film's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie