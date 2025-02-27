Shōjiki Fudōsan Manga Gets Live-Action Film

2026 film continues TV series story

The live-action TV series adaptation of Mitsuhiro Mizuno and Akira Ōtani 's Shōjiki Fudōsan (The Honest Realtor) manga's story will continue in a live-action film adaptation in 2025.

© Mitsuhiro Mizuno, Akira Otani, Takeshi Natsuhara, Shogakukan

Tomohisa Yamashita and Haruka Fukuhara reprise their roles from the TV series.

The first season of the live-action TV series adaptation launched in 2022, with a special episode in 2023, and the second season aired in 2024.

Mizuno and Ōtani launched the series based on a concept by Takeshi Natsuhara in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in 2017. Shogakukan shipped the 21st compiled book volume on February 25.

