WarioWare Game Series Director Goro Abe Leaves Nintendo
posted on by Alex Mateo
Abe to work as professor at Osaka Electro-Communication University
Goro Abe, designer and programmer of the original WarioWare game and director of the series' sequels, announced on X/Twitter on Monday that he has resigned from Nintendo at the end of February.
Abe will begin working as a professor at Osaka Electro-Communication University in the new department of Games and Social Design in April. He will research games and game production.
Nintendo's WarioWare franchise mostly consist of collections of minigames, and stars the titular character Wario. The first game in the series WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! debuted for Game Boy Advance in 2003. The latest game in the series, WarioWare: Move It!, launched in November 2023 for Nintendo Switch.
Source: Goro Abe's X/Twitter account