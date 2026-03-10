Hinamatsuri Creator Masao Ohtake's J⇔M Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about assassin, 3rd-grader girl switching bodies launched in 2023

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that Masao Ohtake 's J⇔M : The story about an assassin called J and a lonely girl Megumi. manga is getting a television anime adaptation. Ohtake drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©大武政夫/KADOKAWA/J⇔M製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Masao Ohtake, Kadokawa

Kadokawa publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

J is a professional hitman...he was orphan and raised by a syndicate as an assassin. He was too good, killed too many people, knew too much about the syndicate.

When the syndicate tried to erase him, they were backfired...when three syndicates were wiped out completely, J became "untouchable."



Megumi, a girl in third grade, was bullied by her classmates because she is half-Japanese, half-American and gets good grades. One day, when they bumped their heads...their bodies were switched. Now J is inside a cute girl's body...and Megumi is inside the tough guy's body.



Now they must hide that they are not who they were and keep their everyday life look the same as before.

J never knew how hard a girl's life is, and Megumi enjoys her new life!?

Ohtake launched the manga on Harta Alternative , the web manga magazine of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine, in May 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2023, and will publish the seventh volume on March 13.

Ohtake's Hinamatsuri manga launched in Enterbrain 's Fellows! magazine in 2009, and the manga later moved to Fellows! magazine's successor Harta . The manga ended in 2020. One Peace Books published the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc last August.

Source: Press release

