Hinamatsuri Manga Listed as Ending Serialization on July 15

The Amazon listing of the 76th issue of Enterbrain 's Harta magazine states that that Masao Ohtake 's Hinamatsuri manga will end serialization in the issue on July 15.

The 18th compiled book volume of the manga announced on April 15 that the manga will be ending with its 19th compiled volume in summer 2020. Ohtake launched the manga in Enterbrain 's Fellows! magazine in 2009, and the manga later moved to Fellows! magazine's successor Harta .

One Peace Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Nitta is an ambitious, young member of the Ashikawa-gumi yakuza syndicate. One day, a mysterious, oval-shaped object falls out of thin air into his apartment, and suddenly changes everything! Inside of the object is an expressionless young girl named Hina. The girl has formidable telekinetic powers that she uses to threaten Nitta, forcing him to allow her to live in his apartment. Dangers abound as the yakuza member and young psychic begin their life together as roommates!

One Peace Books released the seventh English-language volume of the manga on February 25.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc last August.

