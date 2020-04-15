Hinamatsuri Comedy Manga Ends With 19th Volume This Summer

Manga about yakuza lieutenant, clueless psychic girl living together inspired 2018 TV anime

The 18th compiled book volume of Masao Ohtake 's Hinamatsuri manga announced on Wednesday that the manga will end with the 19th volume this summer.

One Peace Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Nitta is an ambitious, young member of the Ashikawa-gumi yakuza syndicate. One day, a mysterious, oval-shaped object falls out of thin air into his apartment, and suddenly changes everything! Inside of the object is an expressionless young girl named Hina. The girl has formidable telekinetic powers that she uses to threaten Nitta, forcing him to allow her to live in his apartment. Dangers abound as the yakuza member and young psychic begin their life together as roommates!

Ohtake launched the manga in Enterbrain 's Fellows! magazine in 2009, and the manga moved to Fellows! magazine's successor Harta . One Peace Books released the seventh volume on February 25.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc last August.