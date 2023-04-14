Harta Magazine Launches Harta Alternative Web Manga Magazine This Month

© Kadokawa

Harta Alternative

Harta

The 103rd issue of'smanga magazine (issue cover pictured at right) revealed on Friday that the magazine is launching its first web manga magazine titled. The web manga magazine will launch near the end of April, and commemorates's 10th anniversary.

Kadokawa stated the new magazine will aim to "create another place where manga creators can share their passion for manga." Authors who will launch manga in the new web magazine include Hinamatsuri 's Masao Ohtake , Yuunagi ni Mae, Boku no Ribbon's Yumi Kurokawa, and SAMURA's Oku. The magazine will feature both one-shots and serialized works.

Kadokawa 's Enterbrain brand revamped its Fellows! manga magazine to Harta in February 2013. The new title is the Indonesian word for "treasure." Manga that have serialized in Fellows! or Harta include Hinamatsuri , Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto , Delicious in Dungeon , A Bride's Story , and Migi & Dali .



Source: Harta issue 103



