Candy Caries Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Theme Song

Screenshots unveiled for anime premiering on April 15

The staff for Tomoki Misato and Wit Studio 's original television anime Candy Caries unveiled the anime's main promotional video on Tuesday. The video previews the theme song "Telepathy" by Japanese girl group IS:SUE.

The staff also unveiled screenshots from the anime:

Image via Candy Caries anime's website ©Tomoki Misato/WIT STUDIO/トゥースフェアリーズ

The anime will premiere within thevariety program onon April 15 at 11:56 p.m. (10:56 a.m. EDT).

The anime stars:

Misato ( Pui Pui Molcar ) and Wit Studio are credited for the original work. Misato will direct the series at TORUKU from WIT STUDIO . Kenshirō Morii ( Anime-Gataris , Grand Blues! ) will serve as assistant director. Chiaki Nishiaka ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Shinkalion Change the World ) will write the script and Akari Saitō ( Etotama , Spy×Family ) will edit the series. Keigo Hoashi ( Summer Time Rendering , Dusk maiden of Amnesia ) will compose the music.

Other staff members include:

Candy Caries was first revealed as a stop-motion anime promotional video in 2021 after Wit Studio had established a stop-motion studio with Misato in December 2020.

The Candy Caries anime is a slapstick comedy about Ame, a child who loves sweets, and the tooth decay that lives in her mouth called Caries. Caries lives a carefree life inside Ame's mouth and even calls her "Mama," and Ame's body is always at Caries' mercy.

According to Misato, he used plastic board and acrylic for Candy Caries , and describes it as a semi three-dimensional animation that's "flat like an illustration, but plump and thick."

The Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion series premiered in January 2021 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March 2021. Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, opened in Japan in July 2021.

The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt.

This series marked Tomoki Misato 's directorial debut on an animated television series. Misato also wrote the script, and he worked on the storyboards along with Hana Ono and Kei Sato . Misato was also credited as chief supervisor for the 2024 Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX 3D CG film.

Misato directed at TORUKU from WIT STUDIO the My Melody & Kuromi stop-motion animation series that premiered on Netflix in July 2025. The series won the Best Animation award at Singapore's 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards.



