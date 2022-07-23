Junji Ito Wins Eisner Award for Lovesickness Manga

Eike Exner's Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History also wins award

The 2022 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards revealed its winners at the Comic Con International event on Friday. Junji Ito 's Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection (translated by Jocelyne Allen ) manga won this year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award. Ito said during a message read at the event, "I have a strong attachment to this work, and I still cherish it very much."

Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection competed against the following other works in the category:

Eike Exner's Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History won the award for Best Academic/Scholarly Work.

The awards nominated Junji Ito ( Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection , Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection ) for the Best Writer/Artist category, but Barry Windsor-Smith won the award.

Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's Love After World Domination (volumes 1-3, with translation by Steven LeCroy ) was nominated for Best Digital Comic, but Jeff Lemire and Jock's Snow Angels won the award.

Hachi Ishie's Disney Cruella was nominated for Best Adaptation from Another Medium, but Fido Nesti's 1984: The Graphic Novel adapted from George Orwell's novel won the award.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead also received a nomination in the Best Humor Publication category, but Mark Russell and Mike Deodato Jr.'s Not All Robots won the award.

Junji Ito 's Remina (translated by Jocelyne Allen ) manga won last year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award. Junji Ito also won the Best Writer/Artist award for his Remina and Venus In The Blind Spot manga.

Sources: Popverse's Twitter account, Heidi MacDonald's Twitter account