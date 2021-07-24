Junji Ito's Remina, Venus in the Blind Spot Manga Win Eisner Awards

The 2020 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards revealed its winners at the [email protected] digital event on Saturday. Junji Ito 's Remina (translated by Jocelyne Allen ) manga won this year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award. Junji Ito also won the Best Writer/Artist award for his Remina and Venus In The Blind Spot manga.

Remina competed against Yoru Sumino and Idumi Kirihara 's I Had That Same Dream Again (translated by Beni Axia Conrad ), Yukari Takinami 's I Wish I Could Say "Thank You" (translated by Yukari Takeuchi ), Jiro Taniguchi 's A Journal of My Father (translated by Kumar Sivasubramanian ), Taiyo Matsumoto 's Ping Pong (volumes 1-2, translated by Michael Arias ), and Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY (volumes 1-3, translated by Casey Loe ) in the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia category.

In addition, Stan Sakai 's Usagi Yojimbo won the Best Continuing Series award as well as the Best Lettering award. Ping Pong was also nominated for Best Lettering.

In this year's newly added Best Graphic Memoir category, the awards had nominated I Don't Know How to Give Birth! by Ayami Kazama (translated by Julie Goniwich ). Adrian Tomine 's The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist won the award.

Moto Hagio was nominated to be inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year but was not among the four voters' choice inductees: Ruth Atkinson, Dave Cockrum , Neil Gaiman , and Scott McCloud. The previous Japanese manga inductees of the Eisner Hall of Fame were Osamu Tezuka (2002), Kazuo Koike (2004), Goseki Kojima (2004), Katsuhiro Otomo (2012), and Rumiko Takahashi (2018), and Sakai was inducted in 2020.

Comic book industry professionals voted on the winners of the awards.