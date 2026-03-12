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Yuhan Corporation Launches Webtoon About its Founder in Collaboration With Tae-ho Yoon
posted on by Wonhee Cho
Yuhan Corporation, a Korean pharmaceutical company, has released a new webtoon highlighting the life and legacy of its founder, Il-han Yu, as part of the company's 100th anniversary celebrations.
According to the company, the webtoon, titled NEW Il-han, premiered on March 1 on Kakao Page and will run for eight episodes, with new installments released every Sunday.
The series was created in collaboration with Tae-ho Yoon, the author known for works such as Misaeng: Incomplete Life and Moss, which explore the relationship between individuals and society.
NEW Il-han portrays Yu's life as both an independence activist and entrepreneur, focusing on the key decisions he made during pivotal moments in modern Korean history.
Rather than presenting a simple chronological biography, the webtoon adopts a narrative structure resembling a drama production presentation. The story follows a character recommending Yu as a subject for a project, gradually examining his values, decisions, and the historical context surrounding them.
Each episode centers on a specific theme or case from Yu's life, emphasizing the decision-making process that shaped his legacy.
Several of Yoon's other webtoons had English releases in the past, such as: The Hooligans, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Operation Chromite, Moss, and Eorin. These works were available on Toomics, Lalatoon, and Tapas, but all have been removed, except for Operation Chromite, which is still available on Tapas.
Source: NEWSIS (Yeon-joo Song)