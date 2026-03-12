Yuhan Corporation Launches Webtoon About its Founder in Collaboration With Tae-ho Yoon

Webtoon adopts narrative structure resembling drama production presentation

Image via Kakao Page's website © Yuhan Corporation

Yuhan Corporation, a Korean pharmaceutical company, has released a new webtoon highlighting the life and legacy of its founder, Il-han Yu, as part of the company's 100th anniversary celebrations.

According to the company, the webtoon, titled NEW Il-han, premiered on March 1 on Kakao Page and will run for eight episodes, with new installments released every Sunday.

The series was created in collaboration with Tae-ho Yoon, the author known for works such as Misaeng: Incomplete Life and Moss, which explore the relationship between individuals and society.

NEW Il-han portrays Yu's life as both an independence activist and entrepreneur, focusing on the key decisions he made during pivotal moments in modern Korean history.

Rather than presenting a simple chronological biography, the webtoon adopts a narrative structure resembling a drama production presentation. The story follows a character recommending Yu as a subject for a project, gradually examining his values, decisions, and the historical context surrounding them.

Each episode centers on a specific theme or case from Yu's life, emphasizing the decision-making process that shaped his legacy.

Several of Yoon's other webtoons had English releases in the past, such as: The Hooligans , Misaeng: Incomplete Life , Operation Chromite , Moss , and Eorin . These works were available on Toomics , Lalatoon, and Tapas , but all have been removed, except for Operation Chromite , which is still available on Tapas.

Source: NEWSIS (Yeon-joo Song)