Hiromi Ichikawa's The Nito Exorcists Manga Ends

Series debuted in October 2024

Image via Amazon ©Hiromi Ichikawa, Shueisha

This year's 15th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump published the final chapter of Hiromi Ichikawa 's The Nito Exorcists ( Nito no Joreishi ) manga on Thursday. The sixth and final volume will ship in May.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Exorcists Gotsuji and Uruka spend their days exorcising evil spirits on request, inching ever closer to their goal: to cut down a specific spirit as a means of mourning the woman it killed. Uruka, mystified by Gotsuji's actions, accompanies him in his quest for revenge, but where will their journey lead...? Bunny outfits or traditional garb—doesn't matter! Just cut those spirits down! The curtain rises on a new and exciting story full of action and the occult!

Ichikawa launched the manga on Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in October 2024. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 19 and will ship the fifth volume on April 17.



