Naver Webtoon Tests Simultaneous Global Releases, Reports Up to 200% Revenue Growth

Naverplans to expand simultaneous global releases as part of its broader effort to reduce piracy, strengthen international monetization

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

Naver WEBTOON stated on March 9 a pilot program synchronizing Korean and global episode releases has significantly increased revenue and readership, with some titles recording more than 200% growth in payments after returning from hiatus.

The company tested the “simultaneous release” strategy by aligning the comeback dates of several Korean originals across both Korean and international services. The goal was to measure how eliminating release gaps affects monetization and reader engagement.

The pilot included four titles: A Child Who Looks Like Me, Special Civil Servant, Iseop's Romance, and Childhood Friend Complex.

According to Naver WEBTOON , all four series recorded higher performance after returning from hiatus. Compared with their average metrics during the eight weeks before their break, both payment revenue and weekly readers increased sharply during the first week after their return.

Childhood Friend Complex showed the largest growth, with global payment revenue rising about 208%. A Child Who Looks Like Me increased by 124%, Special Civil Servant by 96%, and Iseop's Romance by 38%.

Reader engagement also improved. Iseop's Romance recorded the largest jump in weekly readers, up 82% from pre-hiatus levels. A Child Who Looks Like Me rose 44%, Special Civil Servant 37%, and Childhood Friend Complex 19%.

Typically, webtoons take time to regain momentum after long hiatuses. The four series in the pilot had breaks ranging from five months to a year, but all immediately surpassed their previous metrics upon returning.

Naver WEBTOON said synchronizing releases also helps combat piracy. By publishing official translations alongside the Korean version, the company captured readers who might otherwise turn to illegal translation sites.

The company added that the number of WEBTOON episodes illegally copied onto domestic piracy sites on the same day as their official Korean release dropped about 80% in November compared with the average during the first three quarters of the previous year.

Naver WEBTOON plans to expand simultaneous global releases as part of its broader effort to reduce piracy and strengthen international monetization.

Fans can read A Child Who Looks Like Me, Special Civil Servant, Iseop's Romance, and Childhood Friend Complex on WEBTOON .