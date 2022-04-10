Kazumi Kazui's Watashi ga Koi Nado Shinakutemo Manga Ends

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine published the final chapter on Friday for Kazumi Kazui 's Watashi ga Koi Nado Shinakutemo (Even If I Don't Fall in Love) manga.

Kazui launched the manga in Petit Comic in March 2019. The manga centers on Yūme Chino, a 25-year-old new manga editor who works for the shōjo magazine Viola , but she wants to work for the publisher's literature division. She has no real-life love experience, and so her fellow experienced editor Narukawa begins to coach her on what real love is like.

Shogakukan published the manga's eighth volume on January 7, and will release the ninth and final volume on June 10.

Kazui drew the manga adaptation for Kyoichi Katayama 's Socrates in Love novel in 2004. Viz Media published both the novel and manga in English in 2005.

