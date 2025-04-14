Delusion Webtoon Gets Live-Action Adaptation

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

According to a report from Korean entertainment outlet OSEN on April 10, actors Suzy and Sun-ho Kim have been cast in a live-action adaptation of the webtoon Delusion .

Delusion was created by Hongjacga and originally serialized in Korea from 2019 to 2020, followed by a U.S. release in 2021. Set during the early 20th century under Japanese colonial rule in Korea, the story centers on the relationship between a mysterious vampire woman and an unknown painter.

WEBTOON describes the plot as a suspenseful historical romance.

In the adaptation, Suzy will play the enigmatic woman, while Sun-ho Kim will portray the painter.

The original webtoon is available to read in English on the WEBTOON platform.

Source: OSEN (I-jung Choi)