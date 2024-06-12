My Love Mix-Up's Wataru Hinekure, Aruko Launch New Shōjo Manga in July

Kimagure a la Mode short stories set in a café

The July issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine announced on Thursday that My Love Mix-Up! creators Wataru Hinekure and Aruko will launch a new series titled Kimagure a la Mode (Whimsical a la Mode) in the August issue on July 12.

Image via Bessatsu Margaret

The series of short vignette stories begins at a café with a pleasant atmosphere. The first chapter will have 41 pages, including a color opening page.

The creator duo reunited for the two-chapter manga Uso ka Makoto ka Yume ka Koi (Is This Love a Lie, the Truth, or a Dream?) in October 2022.

Aruko and Hinekure launched the My Love Mix-Up! manga in Bessatsu Margaret in June 2019 and ended in June 2022. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in July 2022. Viz Media published the ninth volume on October 3.

The My Love Mix-Up! manga inspired a live-action series that premiered in Japan in October 2021. Viki streamed the series in English in December 2021. The Thai live-action series premiered on June 7.

Aruko and Kazune Kawahara first debuted the original 100-page version of the romantic comedy shōjo manga series My Love Story!! ( Ore Monogatari!! ) in an issue of Bessatsu Margaret Sister in October 2011, and the manga then returned in Bessatsu Margaret as a serialized work. The manga ended in July 2016. Viz Media published all 13 volumes of the manga in North America.

A My Love Story!! television anime adaptation debuted in April 2015, and a live-action film adaptation opened in October 2015. Sentai Filmworks released the anime series on home video with an English dub.