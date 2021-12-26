Viki Streams My Love Mix-Up!, My Right Older Brother Live-Action Series

Streaming service Viki announced on December 16 that it is streaming the live-action series of storywriter Wataru Hinekure and artist Aruko 's My Love Mix-Up! ( Kieta Hatsukoi ) manga. The company also recently added the live-action television adaptation of Satoshi Morie's Watashi no Tadashii Oniichan manga under the title My Right Older Brother .

My Love Mix-Up! premiered in Japan on October 9. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Aoki has a crush on Hashimoto, the girl in the seat next to him in class. But he despairs when he borrows her eraser and sees she's written the name of another boy—Ida—on it. To make matters more confusing, Ida sees Aoki holding that very eraser and thinks Aoki has a crush on him!

Aruko and Hinekure launched the ongoing manga in June 2019.



Viki describes My Right Older Brother :

Riyo (Yamaya Kasumi) is a university student who works part-time at a retail outlet. One day, while at work, she meets a young man named Kairi (Furukawa Yuta) who bears an uncanny resemblance to her older brother – who she has not seen for many years. Kairi is an insomniac who has tried unsuccessfully to overcome his ailment. When they meet, sparks fly – she is attracted to him, and he discovers that when he is with her, his insomnia eases and he is finally able to get a good night's sleep. But while she is staying at his apartment, Riyo finds Kairi's diary and decides to look inside. She gets a terrible fright when she reads an entry that appears to involve her new boyfriend confessing to a murder. She knows that she must get to the bottom of the matter and find out whether this secret confession was really sincere. Has there been a mixup...or has she just fallen in love with a murderer?

Morie launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in 2018. Kodansha shipped the fourth and final compiled volume of the manga in June 2020. The live-action series premiered in Japan on Fuji on Demand on October 15.

Viki also announced that it began streaming the Pumpkin Time and Love & Wish live-action series on December 17 and December 24, respectively. Additionally, the service will add the Her Bucket List live-action series on December 31. All three series are based on Korean webtoons of the same name.

