AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative Sequel Game's Story Trailer Reveals June 24 Launch in West

Video previews new characters Ryuki, Tama

Spike Chunsoft began streaming on Thursday a trailer for AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative, the sequel game to Kōtarō Uchikoshi 's AI: The Somnium Files, and it reveals the game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam in North America and Europe on June 24. The video previews the story and the new characters Ryuki and Tama.

The game was scheduled for a worldwide spring launch.

Spike Chunsoft describes the new game:

Six years ago, the right half of a corpse was discovered under mysterious circumstances. The left half was never found...until six years later, when it was discovered completely fresh with no signs of decay, as though the victim was alive until just recently. Now, newly-appointed Special Agent Mizuki and her AI partner Aiba are tasked to solve the bizarre Half Body serial killings...

The game will have both regular and collector's editions, with the latter including an Aiba figure, an art book, and a soundtrack.

AI: The Somnium Files launched for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in September 2019.

Source: Press release