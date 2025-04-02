No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files Game Gets Switch 2 Release

Image via Image courtesy of Spike Chunsoft © Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files

announced during itsSwitch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday that's game , a new entry in the'sseries, will launch for theSwitch 2 in addition toSwitch.

The game will launch for Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam on July 25.

Similarly to the main series, the new title follows protagonist Kaname Date, who can enter dreams thanks to his artificial left eye, on a case to solve puzzles and locate internet idol Iris in an escape game.

Kazuya Yamada will direct and write the scenarios for the game. Uchikoshi will return as series director and scenario supervisor. Yūsuke Kozaki will design the characters, and Keisuke Ito will compose the music. Yasu Iizuka is producing.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

AI: The Somnium Files launched for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in September 2019.

The visual novel is set in modern-day Tokyo, but with some technology advancements. Players play as Kamane Date, a detective tracking down a serial killer performing bizarre murders. Date has an artificial left eye, differently colored from his right eye, which contains an AI that helps him solve crimes. A key feature of the game is Date's ability to delve into the memories of suspects and key witnesses, exploring places called "Somnium" (Latin for "dream").

AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative , the sequel game, launched for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam in North America in June 2022. The game was originally scheduled for a worldwide spring 2022 launch. Spike Chunsoft also delayed the game in Europe and Oceania to July 2022 "due to unforeseen manufacturing delays and global shipping slowdowns."

