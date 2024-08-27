Imagineer Announces New Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer Game

Game launches for Switch on December 5

Imagineer announced during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase livestream on Tuesday Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer . The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on December 5.

The game will have two new voiced virtual instructors for a total of six with customizable outfits and hairstyles. There will be 30 new instrumental songs, some of which are inspired by pop tunes. New modes include Mitt Drills for combo practice and Sit Fit Boxing, which allows sitting and punching. There is also a Quick Workout mode and exercise routine functionality.

The Fitness Boxing exercise games have players using the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to punch and dodge in sequence like a rhythm game, with one-on-one coaching by instructors. Imagineer published the original game as Switch's first exercise game in Japan in December 2018, and has since shipped or sold over 1 million copies worldwide. The latest entry in the franchise , Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise, launched in December 2020, with 500,000 copies shipped or sold worldwide in one month. The franchise has combined sales and shipments of 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Aksys Games will release Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku ( Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise- ), a collaboration between Imagineer and Crypton Future Media with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku, in the West on September 5. The game launched for Switch in Japan on March 7, and got an English release in Asia on July 12.

Imagineer released the Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star game, a crossover with the Fist of the North Star series, for Switch in Japan in December 2022 and in the West in March 2023.

The Fitness Boxing games for Switch inspired the Kimi to Fit Boxing (You and Fitness Boxing) television anime series in October 2021.