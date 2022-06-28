Persona 5 Royal, 4 Golden, 3 Portable Games Head to Switch

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream announced on Tuesday that Atlus will release its Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden , and Persona 3 Portable games for Nintendo Switch. Persona 5 Royal will launch on October 21, the same day that it launches for other systems. The other two games are "coming soon." The company streamed a trailer (starts below at 23:57):

Atlus will release Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The games will be available via the Xbox Game Pass service, and Persona 5 Royal's port in particular will launch on October 21.

Persona 5 Royal will also get a release for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam . In addition, Persona 4 Golden will launch for PlayStation 4, and Persona 3 Portable will launch for PS4 and PC via Steam . The games will launch alongside the other newly announced versions on October 21.