News
Persona 5 Royal Game Confirmed for PS5, Steam

posted on by Alex Mateo
Persona 3 Portable gets PS4, Steam versions; Persona 4 Golden gets PS4 version

Atlus confirmed on Tuesday that the Persona 5 Royal game will also get a release for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. In addition, Persona 4 Golden will launch for PlayStation 4, and Persona 3 Portable will launch for PS4 and PC via Steam. The games will launch alongside the newly announced Xbox and Windows versions on October 21.

Atlus announced during this year's live-streamed Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase on Sunday that it will make its Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal games available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The games will be available via the Xbox Game Pass service, and Persona 5 Royal's port in particular will launch on October 21.

