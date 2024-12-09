Takopi's Original Sin Manga Gets Anime

Taizan5 debuted manga in December 2021

A new official website opened on Tuesday to announce that Taizan5's Takopi's Original Sin ( Takopii no Genzai ) manga is getting an anime. The website unveiled a visual and a video:

More information will be announced at the Jump Festa 2025 event on December 22.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Deceptively cute alien Takopi lands on earth and meets a depressed earthling, Shizuka. Determined to make her smile, Takopi learns quickly that time travel can't heal all wounds.

Taizan5 debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ in December 2021, and ended it in March 2022. Shueisha published the second and final compiled book volume in April 2022. The manga is also available in English on Shueisha 's MANGA Plus .

The manga was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards and the 27th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes in 2023. The series received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award at the 51st Japan Cartoonists Association Awards in 2022. The manga ranked at #3 in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top 20 manga for male readers list in 2022.