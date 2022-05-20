Golden Kamuy Manga Wins Japan Cartoonists Association Award

The Japan Cartoonists Association (JCA) announced the winners of the 51st Japan Cartoonists Association Awards on Monday. Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga won the grand prize in the Comic division, and Koji Chiriakuta's Teinei na Kurashi wo Suru Gaki manga won the Cartoon division. Each grand prize includes a gold plaque, medal, and 500,000 yen (about US$3,900) in prize money.

In addition, Taizan 5 's Takopi's Original Sin ( Takopī no Genzai ) manga received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award. Seigō Sakai's Wataru Sekai wa Omoshiroi one-panel manga won the Manga Kingdom Tosa award. The late Golgo 13 creator Takao Saito and his Saito Production group won the MEXT award for their contributions to the popularization of the "gekiga" style of manga.

All three awards include a silver plaque, medal, and 200,000 yen (about US$1,600) in prize money.

The JCA has presented the Japan Cartoonists Association Awards every year since 1972. Machiko Satonaka served as head of this year's selection committee. Committee members included: Shōji Igo, Kōji Tsujishita, Kamakiri Uno , Moto Hagio , Hiroshi Odagiri, Mitsuru Miura , Ikuya Kōmori, and George Morikawa .



Sources: Japan Cartoonists Association website, Comic Natalie