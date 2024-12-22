Utawarerumono RPG/Visual Novel Trilogy Delayed to February 27

Bundle collects Prelude to the Fallen , Mask of Deception , Mask of Truth , with standalone, digital releases for Switch on April 24

Utawarerumono Trilogy Set

announced onon Friday that it is delaying the physical Switch release for the, the bundle of its threeRPG/visual novel games, to February 27. Each of the three games will also be available in a standalone release on April 24, a one-month delay from March 27. (The digital release of theis similarly listed with a delay to April 24.)

The bundle collects the Utawarerumono : Prelude to the Fallen remake of AQUAPLUS ' original Utawarerumono : Chiriyukumono e no Komoriuta game, the Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception game, and the Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth game.

Rakuten Books previously listed the bundle for a January 30 release but is now reflecting the updated release date.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation later picked up the North American release rights.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth ( Utawarerumono: Futari no Hakuoro ), the last game in the Utawarerumono trilogy, launched in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PlayStation 3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016. The game's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .