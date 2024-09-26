Utawarerumono RPG/Visual Novel Trilogy Listed With Switch Release Next Year

Bundled release listed with January 30 release, individual games with March 27 release

Utawarerumono Trilogy Set

Utawarerumono : Prelude to the Fallen

AQUAPLUS

Utawarerumono : Chiriyukumono e no Komoriuta

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth

Books is listing a Switch release for a bundle of' threeRPG/visual novel games titledfor a January 30 release. The bundle collects the remake of' originalgame, the secondgame, and thegame.

Rakuten Books is also listing all three games with individual releases on March 27.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation later picked up the North American release rights.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth ( Utawarerumono: Futari no Hakuoro ), the last game in the Utawarerumono trilogy, launched in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PlayStation 3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016. The game's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .

Source: Rakuten Books via Gematsu