Samurai Manga The Blue Wolves of Mibu Listed With TV Anime

posted on by Egan Loo
Shinsengumi's founding as depicted by DAYS soccer manga creator Tsuyoshi Yasuda

The Cybac Ryūgasaki and Oasi Mito Internet/manga cafés posted photos of Tsuyoshi Yasuda's 10th The Blue Wolves of Mibu (Ao no Miburo) manga volume on Thursday. The wraparound jacket bands in the photos report that a television anime adaptation of the manga has been green-lit.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history.

This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of DAYS shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

Yasuda launched the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 10th volume on Thursday.

Yasuda's DAYS soccer manga also inspired a television anime in 2016 and five original video anime episodes from 2017 to 2018. Yasuda's Over Drive bicycling manga inspired a TV anime in 2007. Kodansha USA Publishing plans to start printing the manga in English in spring 2024.

Sources: Cybac Ryūgasaki's X/Twitter account, Oasi Mito's X/Twitter account

