DAYS' Tsuyoshi Yasuda Launches New Shinsengumi Manga in October

New manga is titled Ao no Miburo

This year's 41st issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tsuyoshi Yasuda will launch a new manga titled Ao no Miburo in the magazine's 46th issue on October 13. The new manga will focus on the historical Shinsengumi paramilitary police.

The same issue also published the ending of Yauda's PAUSE manga limited series (seen right). The manga launched in August 2020. The five-chapter "astronomy club teen graffiti" manga centers on themes of "pain" and "rebirth," with the story beginning with a shattered dream.

Yasuda launched the DAYS soccer manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and ended the manga in January. Kodansha published the manga's 42nd volume on March 17. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Yasuda recently launched the DAYS ~fragment~ mini-series side story manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine on June 9. The side story will have nine chapters.

A 24-episode television anime series based on the DAYS manga ran from July to December of 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga also bundled five original video anime episodes in 2017 and 2018.

Ponycan USA announced plans in 2016 to release the anime in the United States.