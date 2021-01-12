DAYS Soccer Manga Ends on January 20

Series debuted in 2013, inspired TV anime in 2016

This year's seventh issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's DAYS soccer manga will end in the next issue on January 20.

Yasuda launched the series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and Kodansha published the manga's 41st volume on December 17. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

During his last spring break before starting high school, Tsukushi Tsukamoto meets Jin Kazama, who invites him to a pick-up soccer game. Their chance meeting, and his first-ever experience with soccer, move kind-hearted, timid Tsukushi to enroll in his new high school's soccer club, which is among the strongest in all of Japan. Unbeknownst to the rest of the world, there's something amazing hidden inside Tsukushi's heart … and through his trials and tribulations in the soccer club, it's beginning to blossom!

A 24-episode television anime series based on the manga ran from July to December of 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga also bundled five original video anime episodes in 2017 and 2018.

Ponycan USA announced plans to release the series in the United States. Weekly Shōnen Magazine had revealed in December 2016 that a sequel for the anime series was in the works.