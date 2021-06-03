DAYS Soccer Manga Gets New Mini-Series on June 9

DAYS ~fragment~ side story manga will have 9 chapters, focuses on past, future of main story

This year's 27th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's DAYS soccer manga will have a new mini-series side story manga titled DAYS ~fragment~ that will launch in the magazine's next issue on June 9. The mini-series will only have nine chapters, and will tell a "fragment" of the past and future of the main story.

Yasuda launched the series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and ended the manga on January 20 earlier this year. Kodansha published the manga's 42nd volume on March 17. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

During his last spring break before starting high school, Tsukushi Tsukamoto meets Jin Kazama, who invites him to a pick-up soccer game. Their chance meeting, and his first-ever experience with soccer, move kind-hearted, timid Tsukushi to enroll in his new high school's soccer club, which is among the strongest in all of Japan. Unbeknownst to the rest of the world, there's something amazing hidden inside Tsukushi's heart … and through his trials and tribulations in the soccer club, it's beginning to blossom!

A 24-episode television anime series based on the manga ran from July to December of 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga also bundled five original video anime episodes in 2017 and 2018.

Ponycan USA announced plans to release the series in the United States.