The Blue Wolves of Mibu TV Anime Confirmed With Teaser, Staff

Kodansha opened a website on Thursday to confirm the television anime of Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's The Blue Wolves of Mibu ( Ao no Miburo ) manga. The site unveiled a teaser video, a character visual featuring the protagonist Nio, and the staff for the anime. The teaser features art from the manga.

©安田剛士・講談社／「青のミブロ」製作委員会

Kumiko Habara ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Surgeon Elise ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Kenta Ihara ( Gamera -Rebirth- , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Uncle From Another World ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) and Miyako Nishida ( My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) are designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.

© Tsuyoshi Yasuda, Kodansha

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of DAYS shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

licensed the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yasuda launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 10th volume on Thursday. Kodansha USA Publishing plans to start printing the manga in English in spring 2024.

Yasuda's DAYS soccer manga also inspired a television anime in 2016 and five original video anime episodes from 2017 to 2018. Yasuda's Over Drive bicycling manga inspired a TV anime in 2007.