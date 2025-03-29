Blue Miburo Anime Gets 2nd Season Next Winter

New season to adapt "Serizawa Assassination" arc

The staff for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's Blue Miburo ( Ao no Miburo ) manga revealed on Saturday that the anime will get a second season "next winter." The new season will adapt the "Serizawa Assassination" arc.

Image via Blue Miburo's website © Tsuyoshi Yasuda, KODANSHA/ “Blue Miburo” Production Committee.

The first season premiered on October 19, and aired on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. on theandchannels, as well as on their affiliates. The series ran for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year).is streaming the series as it airs.

Kumiko Habara ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Surgeon Elise ) directed the first season at Maho Film . Kenta Ihara ( Gamera -Rebirth- ; I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ; Uncle From Another World ) was in charge of the series scripts. Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ; I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) and Miyako Nishida ( My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ; If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) designed the characters. Toshiki Kameyama was the sound director. Yuki Hayashi composed the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in English under the title The Blue Wolves of Mibu , and it describes the story:

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of DAYS shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

Yasuda launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 14th compiled book volume on July 17.

Yasuda's DAYS soccer manga also inspired a television anime in 2016 and five original video anime episodes from 2017 to 2018. Yasuda's Over Drive bicycling manga inspired a TV anime in 2007.

