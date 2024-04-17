Blue Wolves of Mibu Manga's 1st Part Ends; 'Shinsengumi Arc' Starts on April 24

Manga launched in 2021; anime adaptation premieres in fall

© Tsuyoshi Yasuda, Kodansha

Ao no Miburo

This year's 20th issue of'spublished on Wednesday the final chapter of the first part of's) manga, and also revealed that the next arc titled "Shinsengumi Arc" will start in the magazine's next issue on April 24.

Yasuda launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 13th compiled book volume on Wednesday.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in English. The company released the first volume on February 27, and it will publish the second volume on May 28. Kodansha USA describes the story:

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of DAYS shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

The manga's television anime adaptation will premiere this fall.

Yasuda's DAYS soccer manga also inspired a television anime in 2016 and five original video anime episodes from 2017 to 2018. Yasuda's Over Drive bicycling manga inspired a TV anime in 2007.