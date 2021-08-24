Peko Watanabe Launches New Koi Janee Kara Manga in September

Manga centers on adults unraveling uncomfortable high school memories

The October issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Monday that Peko Watanabe will launch a new manga titled Koi Janee Kara (This Ain't Love, Got It?) in the magazine's next issue on September 21. The manga will have a color opening page.

The magazine teases the manga with the tagline, "This is a story of my failures and regrets." The manga will center on three individuals connected from a 26-year-old past. Yukari and Akane were best friends in high school, and Yukari was herself in love with a teacher named Imai. 26 years later, with all three having drifted apart, Imai has become a sculptor, and his new work that depicts a young girl strikes Akane as resembling Yukari from her high school days. When Akane reconnects with her old best friend, painfully nostalgic memories slowly transform into sins. The relationship of these three in the present slowly unravels the past.

Watanabe ended the 1122: For a Happy Marriage manga in April 2020. Watanabe launched the manga in Morning two magazine in September 2016. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in July 2020. Kodansha Comics released all seven volumes in English. The manga was nominated in the 12th Manga Taisho awards in January 2019.