Peko Watanabe's Koi Janee Kara Manga Ends With 6th Volume

Series debuted in September 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Peko Watanabe, Kodansha

The fifth compiled book volume of Peko Watanabe 's Koi Janee Kara (This Ain't Love, Got It?) manga revealed on Tuesday that the series will end with the sixth volume.

The manga centers on three individuals connected from a 26-year-old past. Yukari and Akane were best friends in high school, and Yukari was herself in love with a teacher named Imai. 26 years later, with all three having drifted apart, Imai has become a sculptor, and his new work that depicts a young girl strikes Akane as resembling Yukari from her high school days. When Akane reconnects with her old best friend, painfully nostalgic memories slowly transform into sins. The relationship of these three in the present slowly unravels the past.

Watanabe launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in September 2021.

Watanabe ended the 1122: For a Happy Marriage manga in April 2020. Watanabe launched the manga in Morning two magazine in September 2016. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final volume in July 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing released all seven volumes in English. The manga was nominated in the 12th Manga Taisho awards in January 2019.

