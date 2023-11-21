Peko Watanabe's 1122: For a Happy Marriage Manga Gets Live-Action Show

Kodansha announced on Wednesday that Peko Watanabe 's 1122: For a Happy Marriage manga is inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in early summer 2024. Masaki Okada (left in image below) and Mitsuki Takahata (right) play Otoya Aihara and Ichiko Aihara, respectively.

Image via Comic Natalie ©渡辺ペコ／講談社 ©murmur Co., Ltd.

Rikiya Imaizumi is directing the series, with scripts by his wife Kaori Imaizumi. Junko Satō is credited for planning. The studio murmur is presenting the project with Lat-Lon is credited for production.

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing website © Peko Watanabe, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Ichiko Aihara. Husband: Otoya Aihara. They have been married for seven years, and they get along well, but they are sexless and have no children, so they agree on the "permission of extramarital love (official affair)" system. Otoya has an "affair" named Mitsuki and Ichiko is aware of it. Looking at Otoya who is in the state of lovey-dovey with Mitsuki, Ichiko has begun to change, too... In this new series, the author of "Nikotama", Peko Watanabe tells a story of lies and truth in marriage. Whether or not you want to get married, we hope that the real life of this couple in their 30s can reach everyone who thinks about "marriage."

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watanabe launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in September 2016, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in July 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing released all seven volumes in English. The manga was nominated in the 12th Manga Taisho awards in January 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie