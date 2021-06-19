Saga of Tanya the Evil TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

Main cast, staff return

A live-streamed special for The Saga of Tanya the Evil ( Yōjo Senki ) television anime announced on Saturday that production on a second season has been green-lit. The Saga of Tanya the Evil II season will feature the returning cast and staff. The special unveiled a preview video and key visual for the new season.





In addition, the original novel's illustrator Shinobu Shinotsuki , the anime's character designer and chief animation director Yuji Hosogoe , and the manga artist Chika Tōjō drew the following illustrations to celebrate the news:



Yen Press licensed both Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki 's original light novel and Chika Tōjō 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

High above the blood- and mud-soaked trenches, a young girl pits herself against army mages in high stakes aerial duels with bullets, spells, and bayonets. Her name is Tanya Degurechaff and she is the Devil of the Rhine, one of the greatest soldiers the Empire has ever seen! But inside her mind lives a ruthless, calculating ex-salaryman who enjoyed a peaceful life in Japan until he woke up in a war-torn world. Reborn as a destitute orphaned girl with nothing to her name but memories of a previous life, Tanya will do whatever it takes to survive, even if she can find it only behind the barrel of a gun!

Zen and Shinotsuki launched the novel series in 2013, and the 12th novel shipped on February 20, 2020. Tōjo launched the manga in Monthly Comp Ace in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 21st volume on May 26. Yen Press shipped the 14th volume on June 8.

The television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime also had a film that opened in Japan in February 2019, with a returning staff and cast. Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States in May 2019, and began streaming it in September 2019.