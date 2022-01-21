Kei Sazane's God's Game We Play Light Novels Have Anime in the Works

Kadokawa began streaming a new promotional video for Kei Sazane 's Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru ( God's Game We Play or literally, God is Hungry for Games) light novel series on Friday. The video reveals that the novels have an anime adaptation in the works. The announcement does not specify the anime's format.

The novels center on supreme gods who have too much time on their hands, so they create the ultimate "intellectual game" titled "Kamigami no Asobi." Reche, a former goddess, declares that she will find the most skilled human in this age to bring with her to challenge the gods in this game. She chooses a young man and rookie named Fey.

Kadokawa published the novel's first volume in January 2021 with illustrations by Toiro Tomose . The novels' fourth volume will ship on January 25.

The novels already inspired a manga adaptation by Kapiko Toriumi that launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2021.

Sazane is the author of the Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) light novel series with illustrator Ao Nekonabe . Yen Press is publishing the light novels and their manga adaptation in English. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print in Japan in May 2017. Okama launched the manga adaptation in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in May 2018.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime, and also streamed an English dub. The anime will have a sequel.

Update: English title added. Thanks, Shiroi Hane.