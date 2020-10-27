Funimation Reveals 'Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World' Anime's English Dub Cast

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World anime on Wednesday. The company also revealed the English dub cast.

The cast includes:

Anthony Bowling is directing the dub .

The television anime of Kei Sazane and Ao Nekonabe 's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) light novel series premiered on AT-X on October 7. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Shin Oonuma ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , ef: a tale of memories , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , WATAMOTE ) and Mirai Minato ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) are both directing the anime at SILVER LINK . Kento Shimoyama ( Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , Good Luck Girl! , Servant × Service , The Ones Within ) is in charge of series scripts. Kaori Sato (episode animation director on BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Shomin Sample ) is credited as both character designer and chief animation director.

Kaori Ishihara performs the opening theme song "Against." Sora Amamiya performs the ending theme song "Koori no Torikago" (Cage of Ice) as her character Aliceliese Lou Nebulis IX.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels and their manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?

Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print in Japan in May 2017. Okama launched the manga adaptation in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in May 2018.

