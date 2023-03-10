The First Slam Dunk Film Wins Japan Academy Film Prizes' Animation of the Year

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

Suzume

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced the winners of the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes at an awards ceremony at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo on Friday., the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, won Animation of the Year. The other films nominated for Animation of the Year were, and

RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi won Best Music for Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film.

Osamu Ichikawa and Keizō Suzuki won Best Cinematography, Sosuke Yoshikado won Best Lighting, and Yūji Hayashida and Eri Sakushima won Best Art Direction, all for Shin Ultraman .

Shin Ultraman and Anime Supremacy! ( Haken Anime! ) were among the five Best Picture nominees for this year. However, they both lost to the Aru Otoko ( A Man ) film.

For Rookie of the Year, the association honored Karin Ono for the role of Kazuna Namisawa in Anime Supremacy! , Meru Nukumi for the role of Moe Sasaki in the live-action My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) film, Daiki Arioka for the role of Akihisa Taki in Shin Ultraman , and Hokuto Matsumura for the role of Shizuka Doumeki in the live-action xxxHOLiC film. Matsumura also won a Popularity Award in the actor division for his roles as Shizuka in xxxHOLiC and Sōta Munakata in Suzume .

One Piece Film Red won a Popularity Award for the film category. The film also won the Special Award. The award is similar to the Chairperson's Distinguished Service Award, which is given to a person or group that has achieved outstanding results for that year.

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association previously revealed other special award winners.

Movies are eligible if they opened in Japan between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

Last year, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time won the Animation of the Year award.

Sources: The Japan Academy Film Prize Association's website, Comic Natalie