One Piece, Suzume, INU-OH, Lonely Castle, Slam Dunk Nominated for Japan Academy Film Prizes

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film announced the nominees for the 46th annual awards on Monday.

The five movies that have been nominated for Animation of the Year are:

In addition, Shin Ultraman and Anime Supremacy! ( Haken Anime! ) are among the five Best Picture nominees for this year. Shin Ultraman director Shinji Higuchi and Anime Supremacy! director Kōhei Yoshino are similarly nominated for Best Director. Yōsuke Masaike is also nominated for Best Script for Anime Supremacy! .

Riho Yoshioka is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Hitomi Saitō in Anime Supremacy! , while Tasuku Emoto and Machiko Ono are both nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively, for their respective roles as Osamu Yukishiro and Kayako Arishina in the same film. Nana Seino is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Qiang Lei in the Kingdom 2 live-action film.

For Rookie of the Year, Karin Ono is nominated for the role of Kazuna Namisawa in Anime Supremacy! , Meru Nukumi is nominated for the role of Moe Sasaki in the live-action My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) film, Daiki Arioka is nominated for the role of Akihisa Taki in Shin Ultraman , and Hokuto Matsumura is nominated for the role of Shizuka Doumeki in the live-action xxxHOLiC film.

For Best Cinematography, Osamu Ichikawa and Keizō Suzuki are nominated for Shin Ultraman , and Akira Sako is nominated for Kingdom 2 .

For Best Lighting, Sosuke Yoshikado is nominated for Shin Ultraman and Hiroyuki Kase is nominated for Kingdom 2 .

For Best Music, Yoshihiro Ike is nominated for Anime Supremacy! , Yū Takami is nominated for the live-action Whisper of the Heart film, and RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi are nominated for Suzume .

For Best Art Direction, Hidetaka Ozawa is nominated for Kingdom 2 , Satoshi Kanda is nominated for Anime Supremacy! , and Yūji Hayashida and Eri Sakushima are nominated for Shin Ultraman .

For Best Sound Direction, Hironobu Tanaka and Yō Yamada are nominated for Shin Ultraman , and Kazushiko Yokono is nominated for Kingdom 2 .

Lastly, for Best Editing, Sōichi Ueno is nominated for Anime Supremacy! , and Yōhei Kurihara and Hideaki Anno are nominated for Shin Ultraman .

Movies are eligible if they opened in Japan between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association previously revealed some several special winners of this year's awards in January. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 10.

Last year, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time won the Animation of the Year award.

Source: Oricon