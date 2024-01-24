The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One, Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine, Blue Giant Nominated for Japan Academy Film Prizes

© TOHO CO., LTD.

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film announced the nominees for the 47th annual awards on Thursday.

The five movies that have been nominated for Animation of the Year are:

Godzilla Minus One was nominated in the Picture of the Year category. The film also received nominations for Best Director ( Takashi Yamazaki ), Best Screenplay ( Takashi Yamazaki ), Best Lead Actor ( Ryunosuke Kamiki ), Best Lead Actress ( Minami Hamabe ), Best Supporting Actress ( Sakura Andō ), Best Photography ( Kozo Shibasaki ), Best Music ( Naoki Satō ), Best Lighting ( Naruyuki Ueda ), Best Art Direction ( Anri Jojo ), Best Sound Recording ( Hisashi Takeuchi ), and Best Editing ( Ryuji Miyajima ).

Blue Giant also got a nomination for Best Music ( Hiromi Uehara ).

Shin Kamen Rider got a nomination for Best Supporting Actress ( Minami Hamabe ). Kingdom: Unmei no Honō was nominated for Best Cinematography and Best Lighting.

Nanoka Hara got a Newcomer of the Year nomination for her role in the live-action Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) film.

The late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and Godzilla Minus One 's late producer Shuji Abe are receiving the Chairman's Special Award.

Movies are eligible if they opened in Japan between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 8.

The First Slam Dunk won Animation of the Year at last year's awards. RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi won Best Music for Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film.

Sources: Japan Academy, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web