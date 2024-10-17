Actor Toshiyuki Nishida Dies at 76

Image via Toshiyuki Nishida's website © TOSHIYUKI NISHIDA

Japanese actordied on Thursday, October 17. He was 76.

Nishida was discovered dead in his home in Setagaya, Tokyo.

Nishida was born in Fukushima in 1947. He made his debut as a 19-year-old TV actor in TBS ' Atsumi Kiyoshi no Naite Tamaru ka show in 1967. He began acting on the stage in the 70s, when he also became a household name after acting in TBS shows Igokochi Manten and Sandan Sanjo Muko Ippiki .

Within anime, he voiced the character Iwa in A Letter to Momo and Kōichi Tabuchi in Ganbare!! Tabuchi-kun!! . Among his prominent roles in manga- and anime-related live-action works are Hikozaemon Tokugawa in the 2010 live-action Space Battleship Yamato film, Wa-Nyūdō in the 2007 live-action Kitarō film, Kingorōnosukezaemontarō Gojogawara in the 2009 live-action Kochikame series, Densuke Hamasaki in the long-running live-action adaptations of Tsuri Baka Nisshi , and Saitō Dōsan in the 2014 live-action Nobunaga Concerto film.

He received the Medal of Honor with Purple Ribbon in 2008 as well as the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette honor in 2018.

Sources: Office Koback, Eiga.com, The Japan News