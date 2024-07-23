News
Voice Actress Noriko Ohara Dies at 88
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Ohara voiced Doraemon's Nobita, Future Boy Conan's title role
The official website of 81 Produce announced on Tuesday that voice actress Noriko Ohara had died on July 12, after an unsuccessful treatment for an illness. She was 88.
Ohara was born in Tokyo on October 2, 1935. She became famous for voicing Nobita in many of the Doraemon franchise's television series and films from 1979 to 2005. She also voiced Conan in Future Boy Conan, Doronjo in the Yatterman series and films as recently as 2015, Peter in Heidi - A Girl of the Alps, Oyuki in the 1981 Urusei Yatsura series, and Claudia LaSalle in the Macross franchise. Ohara voiced both the protagonist Hiyoshi Gō and the antagonist Ri Katherine in Voltes V.
Her family held a private funeral.
Sources: 81 Produce's website, Comic Natalie