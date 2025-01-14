Doraemon Voice Actors Noriko Ohara, Nobuyo Ōyama Receive Japan Academy Special Awards

Late actors to receive Chairman's Special award

Image via 81 Produce's website

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced the special award winners of the 48th Japan Academy Film Prize on Tuesday.anime voice actorsandare awarded the Chairman's Special award. The award is given to deceased persons who have made significant contributions and have achieved outstanding results in the film industry over many years.

Ohara (image right) voiced the character Nobita in many of the Doraemon franchise 's television series and films from 1979 to 2005. Ohara died on July 12 last year after an unsuccessful treatment for an illness. She was 88.

Ohara also voiced Conan in Future Boy Conan , Doronjo in the Yatterman series and films as recently as 2015, Peter in Heidi - A Girl of the Alps , Oyuki in the 1981 Urusei Yatsura series, and Claudia LaSalle in the Macross franchise . Ohara voiced both the protagonist Hiyoshi Gō and the antagonist Ri Katherine in Voltes V .

Ōyama voiced the titular character of the Doraemon TV series and movies from 1979 to 2005, before new voice actors replaced many of the roles in the show. Ōyama died on September 29 of senility. She was 90.

Ōyama also voiced Katsuo Isono in the Sazae-san anime in 1969 to 1970. She voiced Minota in the Oniku Daisuki! Zeushi-kun TV anime and the Oniku Daisuki! Zeushi-kun 2 ONA . Another of Ōyama's major roles was Monokuma in the Danganronpa series of games and its 2012 TV anime adaptation Danganronpa The Animation , for which she also sang the show's "Monokuma Ondo." TARAKO replaced her in the Danganronpa franchise in 2016.

Winners for the other nominations of the 48th Japan Academy Film Prize will be announced on January 21, and the awards ceremony will be held on March 14 in Tokyo.

Source: Anime! Anime! (Cinema Cafe Editorial Department)