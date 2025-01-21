5 anime films nominated for Excellent Animation award

© 創通・サンライズ

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

Give It All

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced the nominees for the 48th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes on Tuesday. The anime films),),, and) were nominated for the Excellent Animation award.

Asuka Saitō (Ai in live-action Oshi no Ko ), Anna Yamada (Asirpa in live-action Golden Kamuy ), and Rihito Itagaki (Red Blood Cell in live-action Cells at Work! ) are among the eight Best New Actor award nominees.

The fourth live-action Kingdom film Kingdom: Taishogun no Kikan (Return of the General) is one of the five films that was nominated for the Excellent Work award. The association also nominated Shinsuke Satō for Best Director, Kento Yamazaki for Best Actor, and Takao Osawa for Outstanding Supporting Actor for the film.

Mana Ashida was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Niko Urushizaki in the live-action film of Cells at Work! . Gō Ayano received a nomination for Oustanding Actor for his role as Kyouji Narita in the live-action film of Yama Wayama 's Let's Go Karaoke! ( Karaoke Iko! ) manga.

Both Kingdom: Taishogun no Kikan and the live-action film Cells at Work! received nominations for Best Editing and Best Music. Kingdom: Taishogun no Kikan and the live-action Golden Kamuy movie were nominated for Best Cinematography and Best Lighting. The three films were all nominated for Best Art Direction. The live-action Let's Go Karaoke! film got nominations for Best Screenplay and Best Music.

The association previously announced that Doraemon voice actors Noriko Ohara and Nobuyo Ōyama were awarded the Chairman's Special award this year.

The grand prize winners in each category will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 14, to be held at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo.

Movies were eligible if they opened in Japan between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Last year, Godzilla Minus One won, among other awards, Picture of the Year, and Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron ( Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka ) won Animation of the Year. Hiromi Uehara won the Best Music award for the Blue Giant film.

Sources: Japan Academy Film Prize Associtaion's X/Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2, link 3)