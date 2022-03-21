Sol Press: Company 'Can No Longer Provide Refunds'

Company at standstill for about 90% of orders until CEO returns

The social media manager for publisher Sol Press , Tsmalls, revealed on Twitter on Monday that the company has reached a point where it can no longer provide refunds for about 90% of orders. Tsmalls stated that the company is at a standstill until the CEO returns, but did not share when that would be or where the CEO currently is.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global online manga and light novel service ended downloads of multiple series from Sol Press and Panty Press on February 21. Customers who own the titles are still able to read the books after they are removed from the service.

ANN reached out to BookWalker for comment, and the company confirmed the removal of books from Sol Press and Panty Press. The company stated to ANN: "These takedowns are taking place as requested by the original Japanese publishers. Users should rest assured that this in no way affects other books in our store." The company added it cannot comment any further due to contract confidentiality clauses.

The California Secretary of State's website lists Sol Press as FTB Forfeited, which means the business was suspended or forfeited by the Franchise Tax Board for failure to meet tax requirements.

Sol Press formed in February 2017 as a light novel, manga, and visual novel publisher. BookWalker Global added series from Sol Press to the service in May 2019.

Sol Press had announced in October 2018 plans to launch a new light novel, manga, and visual novel digital distribution platform titled Project Hyourin.

Sol Press released the Newton and the Apple Tree visual novel on PC via Steam in August 2018, but the game has since been delisted.