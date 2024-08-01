Peleliu Gaiden Manga to End in 4th Volume

Spinoff series debuted in 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Kazuyuki Takeda, Hakusensha

The third compiled book volume of Kazuyoshi Takeda 's Peleliu Gaiden manga revealed on Monday that the manga, which is a spinoff of the Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise ( Peleliu: Rakuen no Guernica ) manga, will end with the fourth compiled book volume around July 2025.

Takeda launched the spinoff series in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in March 2022.

The main manga takes place during the Battle of Peleliu, a months-long battle that took place during World War II between the U.S. and Japan on the island of Peleliu in Palau. The manga takes place in the summer of 1944. Peleliu is a paradise with coral reefs and beautiful forests. Tamaru is a soldier who wants to become a manga creator. The manga depicts Tamaru's daily life during a drawn-out battle between Japan's approximately 10,000 troops and the U.S.'s 50,000 troops, exploring themes such as what the soldiers fight for when so far from home on a small island.

Takeda launched the Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise manga in Young Animal in 2016 with story cooperation by historian Masao Hiratsuka. The main manga ended in the magazine in April 2021, and has 11 volumes. The manga was nominated for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021. The manga also won an award at the 46th Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2017. The series is inspiring an anime adaptation.