Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part X

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Precure, Dr. Stone, Yona of the Dawn, Tensura, Splatoon, Devil May Cry, Blue Exorcist, Promised Neverland, Peach-Pit, Skip and Loafer, & more!

It's time to rock around the Christmas Tree and see all the gifts from the anime and manga world:

Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland)

demizu_posuka_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©出水ぽすか

Devil May Cry

Dr. Stone

dr_stone_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©米スタジオ・Boichi／集英社・Dr.STONE製作委員会

Duel Masters LOST

Kazue Katō (Blue Exorcist)

kato_kazue_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©加藤和恵

Kuromi (Sanrio)

Kiki, Lala! Happy birthday!☆
Your origin story was amazing!☆

Mizuho Kusanagi (Yona of the Dawn)

kusanagi_mizuho_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©草凪みずほ

Yuki Midorikawa (Natsume's Book of Friends)

midorikawa_yuki_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©緑川ゆき

Kaeru Mizuho (Magical Girl Dandelion)

mizuho_kaeru_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©水帆かえる

Asumiko Nakamura (Classmates)

Esu Omori (Shiba Inu Rooms)

omori_esu_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©大森えす

Merry Xmas

Pac-Man

pac-man_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!

pass_the_meat_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©星彼方・講談社／「悪食令嬢と狂血公爵」製作委員会

Peach-Pit

Peanuts

peanuts_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
© PNTS

Precure

precure_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©PCP

Skip and Loafer

skip_and_loafer_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©高松美咲・講談社／「スキップとローファー」製作委員会

Splatoon

There are only a few days left in 2025, and we here at SRL hope all is well with you and yours.
We'd like to share a greeting card from our illustration team with you.
It's the season when the laughter of inklings casts a spell on the winter air. Stay cozy, laugh, and find some magic in the chilly air!
Happy Holidays!

Tamon’s B-Side

tamons_b-side_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©師走ゆき・白泉社／多聞くん今どっち！？製作委員会

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

reincarnated_as_a_slime_01_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会
reincarnated_as_a_slime_02_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会
reincarnated_as_a_slime_03_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

