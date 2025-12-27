Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part X
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's time to rock around the Christmas Tree and see all the gifts from the anime and manga world:
Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland)
Devil May Cry
Happy Holidays from Dante and Vergil. Devil May Cry Season 2 comes out May 12 only on Netflix.— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 24, 2025
🎨 Studio Mir pic.twitter.com/SZMk2OFDf3
Dr. Stone
Duel Masters LOST
🐥ニイカサンタからのメッセージ🐥— アニメ『Duel Masters LOST』公式 (@duema_anime) December 24, 2025
メリークリスマス🎄
みんなはクリスマスプレゼントもらえたかな？？#デュエマ #デュエマLOST #ニイカ #クリスマス pic.twitter.com/b9dS3ssRK1
Kazue Katō (Blue Exorcist)
Kuromi (Sanrio)
キキ、ララ！誕生日おめでとう☆— クロミ【サンリオ公式】 (@kuromi_project) December 24, 2025
ふたりのはじまりの物語、最高だったよ☆https://t.co/09yVrkL9lG pic.twitter.com/7WrklM3gH6
Kiki, Lala! Happy birthday!☆
Your origin story was amazing!☆
Mizuho Kusanagi (Yona of the Dawn)
Yuki Midorikawa (Natsume's Book of Friends)
Kaeru Mizuho (Magical Girl Dandelion)
Asumiko Nakamura (Classmates)
Happy holidays![中] pic.twitter.com/ktzrB9YYIe— 中村明日美子お知らせ（公式） (@asmk_gengaten) December 24, 2025
Esu Omori (Shiba Inu Rooms)
Merry Xmas
Pac-Man
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!
Peach-Pit
Merry Xmas！ pic.twitter.com/pLim2Me4vN— PEACH-PIT (@info_PeachPit) December 24, 2025
Peanuts
Precure
Skip and Loafer
Splatoon
今年もあと数日を残すのみとなったが、みなさまいかがお過ごしだろうか。— Splatoon（スプラトゥーン） (@SplatoonJP) December 24, 2025
イラスト担当研究員からグリーティングカードが届いたのでご紹介しよう。
幼生たちの笑い声が、冬の空気に魔法をかける季節。
みなさまに温かなひとときを楽しんでいただけると幸いだ。
Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/0UDXUcYjhB
There are only a few days left in 2025, and we here at SRL hope all is well with you and yours.
We'd like to share a greeting card from our illustration team with you.
It's the season when the laughter of inklings casts a spell on the winter air. Stay cozy, laugh, and find some magic in the chilly air!
Happy Holidays!
Tamon’s B-Side
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
